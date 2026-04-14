交易 Hitachi Zosen Corporation - 7004 差价合约Hitachi Zosen Corporation engages in the engineering, procurement, construction, and after-sales services, as well as operation and maintenance of energy-from-waste plants in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Environmental Systems & Industrial Plants, Machinery, and Infrastructure. The Environmental Systems & Industrial Plants segment builds various water-related facilities, including sludge recycling centers and desalination plants, and energy-related facilities, including biomass plants. The Machinery segment provides marine diesel engines, press machines for automobiles, pressure vessels for petrochemical plants, and other process equipment, as well as various types of precision machinery and hydrogen generation systems; and solutions in various industries, such as mitigating environmental burdens and streamlining manufacturing processes for higher efficiency, as well as support services ranging from development to servicing. The Infrastructure segment engages in building, monitoring, maintenance, repair, and strengthening of bridges and hydraulic gates for dams and rivers; developing shield tunneling machines for the construction of underground motorways and subway tracks, and flap-gate type seawalls against flood disaster due to tsunamis or storm surges. Hitachi Zosen Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
最新股票文章
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 动能回暖推动股价表现
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐步成为人工智能（AI）领域中不可忽视的重要参与者。
07:52, 14 一月 2026
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
第二季度财报不及预期，股价盘后下跌，马斯克警告“接下来几个季度可能会较为艰难”
20:21, 24 七月 2025
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
探索宁德时代（CATL）2025年及未来的股价预测，涵盖分析师目标价等关键信息
13:10, 11 六月 2025
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
自2025年年初以来，截至4月中旬，英伟达（NVDA）股价下跌约27.37%，但同比上涨26.48%。基于4月22日开盘价98.78美元，自1月初以来，英伟达股票波动显著，受到行业特定因素以及围绕美国贸易关税的更广泛股市不确定性影响。
17:42, 19 五月 2025