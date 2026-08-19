交易 Hera SPA - HER Hera (HER) is a multiutility company with their head office in Bologna, Italy. The company is involved in water, gas and energy distribution and waste disposal throughout Bologna, Rimini, Resaro, Ravenna, Modena, Urbini and a few other Italian cities. Hera employs over 8,000 people across their operational sites. Over time, the company has handled 6.9 million tons of waste and sold 3 billion cubic meters of gas. It has served 3.3 million customers in environmental services, 1,4 million gas customers, and 880, 000 electricity clients. Hera shares are quoted on the Milan Stock Exchange. To see the latest Hera share price, follow Capital.com.