交易 Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc - PEW 差价合约 Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GRAB) operates an online retail platform specializing in firearms, ammunition, and outdoor sporting goods for U.S. consumers. The company combines e-commerce technology with a broad product catalog and competitive pricing to serve a growing base of enthusiasts. Grabagun’s shares are sensitive to consumer spending trends, regulatory developments, and fluctuations in demand for shooting sports and outdoor recreation.