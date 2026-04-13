交易 Figma Inc. - FIG 差价合约 Figma, Inc. (NYSE: FIGM) offers a cloud-based platform for collaborative design and prototyping, used by designers, developers, and enterprises to build digital products in real time. Known for redefining how teams create together, Figma continues expanding its ecosystem with new AI-driven and enterprise-grade tools. The company’s shares are influenced by growth in paid seats, product innovation, and competitive dynamics in the design-software market.