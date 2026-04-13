交易 Equifax Inc - EFX 差价合约 Equifax (EFX) is US-based international information solutions company founded in 1899 and headquartered in in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The company collects and analyses data on over 820 million personal consumers as well as 91 million businesses globally. Moreover, Equifax operates an employee database provided by than 7,100 employers. The company has a presence in 24 countries employs approximately 9,900 staff members worldwide. Equifax is a member of the S&P 500 index, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Equifax share price (EFX) is available at Capital.com.