交易 Entergy Corp - ETR 差价合约 Entergy (ETR) is an energy company operating in the electric power sector. The total power of plants Entergy owns and manages amounts to 30,000 megawatts. The company serves almost 3 million customers in Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. Entergy employs more than 13,000 people and has a revenue of $10.8 billion annually. The company has a range of prestigious industry accolades including awards from the Edison Electric Institute, Site Selection magazine and others. Entergy trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To discover the latest Entergy share price, follow Capital.com.