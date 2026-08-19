交易 Eni SPA - ENI Eni (ENI) is a Fortune 500 global energy company, established in 1953 and headquartered in Rome, Italy. The company operates in three key divisions: Exploration & Production (E&P), Gas & Power (G&P), Refining & Marketing (R&M). Eni operates in 73 countries around the globe and employs 33,000 people worldwide. The company is a component of the Euro Stoxx 50 stock market index. Eni is listed on the Milan and the New York Stock Exchanges (NYSE). Learn the performance of the Eni share price at Capital.com.