交易 Enel SPA - ENEL Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Enel is a multinational producer and distributor of gas and electricity, founded in 1962. The company operates in 29 countries around the world and generates power with a net capacity of 83 gigawatts. Enel distributes gas and electricity through the network, stretching on 2.1 mln km, and has the largest customer base in Europe with almost 64 million end users. This leading European energy company has a diversified portfolio of power stations, operating on wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and other renewable energy sources. Included to the Euro Stoxx 50 market index, the Enel share price is set and traded on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange (BIT).