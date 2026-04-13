交易 Emerson Electric Co - EMR 差价合约 Emerson Electric Co. is a well-known diversified global manufacturing company. With vast engineering and technology expertise, it helps to solve the world’s most complicated challenges, offering innovative solutions for the industrial, residential and commercial markets. The company operates in four sectors, including Process Management, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Industrial Automation, and Climate Technologies. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson Electric has 205 locations and a team of 111,000 employees. Traded on the NYSE, the company is included to the S7P 100 and the S&P 500 components.