交易 Eastman Chemical Co - EMN 差价合约 Eastman (EMN) is a chemical company that manufactures a number of additives, materials, specialty chemicals, functional products, fibers and related products. The company serves the following markets and industries: construction, transportation, consumables, etc. Eastman operates in over 100 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are based in Kingsport, Tennessee, US. Eastman has a workforce of over 14,000 people. Eastman constitutes the S&P 500 index. The company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To learn the latest Eastman Chemical share price, follow Capital.com.