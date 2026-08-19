交易 Diasorin SPA - DIAm DiaSorin SpA is an Italian multinational group, specialising in vitro diagnostics. The company develops, produces, and commercialises reagent kits for hospital and private testing laboratories. Additionally, the company serves the immuno- and molecular- diagnostics markets. Founded in 1968, DiaSorin is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy. The biotechnology powerhouse boasts direct and indirect global commercial presence across all continents. The group's business operations are divided into the following segments: the Immunodiagnostics market and the Molecular Diagnostics market. The former provides cutting-edge immunodiagnostics solutions, based on Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Colorimetry (ELISA) and Radioimmunometry (RIA) techniques. The latter offers molecular diagnostics services for infectious diseases and Leukaemia. DiaSorin trades on the Milan Stock Exchange (MTA) under the ticker DIA and is featured in the FTSE Italia Mid Cap Index. Capital.com enables you to browse the DiaSorin share price (DIA) chart in real time and find more investment opportunities within the biotechnology sector.