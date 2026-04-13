交易 Derwent London PLC - DLNl 差价合约 Set up in 1984, Derwent London is a British real estate investment trust. The firm operates mainly in London, and handles a £5 billion-worth portfolio of approximately 6 million sq.ft. The company employs more than 100 people. In 2016, Derwent London was awarded with the 'Company of the Year' title by the Estates Gazette. Derwent London share price info: Derwent London shares are quoted on the London Stock Exchange(LSE). The company constitutes the FTSE 250 index. To stay tuned to the DLN quote, follow Capital.com.