交易 Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. - 7912 差价合约Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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