交易 Cyfrowy Polsat SA - CPSpl 差价合约 Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (WSE: CPS) is one of Poland’s largest media and telecommunications groups, operating under the Polsat brand. The company provides satellite TV, mobile and broadband services, and owns a leading portfolio of free-to-air and pay-TV channels. Through its integration of content, connectivity, and digital services, Cyfrowy Polsat delivers bundled offers to millions of Polish households. With strong cash flow generation and stable subscription revenue, the company appeals to investors seeking media-tech convergence and recurring income.