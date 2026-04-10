交易 CI Games SA - CIG 差价合约CI Games S.A. (WSE: CIG) is a Warsaw-based video game studio specializing in action and tactical shooter games for console and PC. Known for franchises such as Sniper: Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen, the company develops AA titles with global distribution. CI Games is focused on building its proprietary IP portfolio while leveraging third-party publishing relationships to expand reach. The company offers investors exposure to scalable mid-tier gaming with a disciplined production model and global sales potential.
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