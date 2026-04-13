交易 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - CMG 差价合约
关于 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
Chipotle墨西哥烤肉公司与其子公司一起拥有并经营Chipotle墨西哥烤肉餐厅。 公司的Chipotle墨西哥烧烤餐厅提供相关菜单，包括卷饼、卷饼碗（没有玉米饼的卷饼）、墨西哥饼、玉米饼和沙拉。 公司在全美拥有并经营约2918家Chipotle餐厅，44家国际Chipotle餐厅，以及4家非Chipotle餐厅。 在其Chipotle餐厅中，公司只提供肉类，并将这些肉类打造成负责任地饲养的品牌。 公司以八个地区为基础管理其业务。 公司销售礼品卡，这些礼品卡没有过期日期。 公司的子公司包括Chipotle Mexican Grill, Corp.；Nova Scotia, Chipotle Mexican Grill, SAS；France Chipotle, Grill Germany GMBH；Chipotle Mexican Grill of Berwyn Heights, LLC；Chipotle Services, LLC；Chipotle Texas, LLC；CMG Concessions, LLC；CMG of Prince Georges, LLC和其他。