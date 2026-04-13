交易 Chimera Investment Corp - CIM 差价合约 Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency securities, and structured credit products. The company generates income through active portfolio management and leverage strategies. Chimera’s stock performance is tied to interest-rate movements, credit spreads, and trends in the U.S. housing and mortgage markets.