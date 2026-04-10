交易 Ceres Power Holdings PLC - CWR 差价合约 Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power. Its products are applied in commercial, data center, automotive, and residential markets. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.