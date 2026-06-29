交易 Centrus Energy Corp - LEU Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) is a U.S.-based nuclear fuel supplier focused on enriching uranium and developing advanced nuclear fuel, particularly High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) for next-generation reactors. Positioned as a strategic partner in the U.S. energy security and decarbonization agenda, Centrus supports small modular reactor (SMR) development. The company offers speculative exposure to the nuclear power renaissance and critical fuel infrastructure.