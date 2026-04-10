交易 CD Projekt SA - CDR 差价合约 CD Projekt S.A. (WSE: CDR) is a globally recognized video game developer and publisher, best known for The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. With headquarters in Warsaw and studios in North America and Europe, the company delivers narrative-driven RPGs to a global audience. CD Projekt complements its development arm with the GOG.com digital distribution platform. Backed by a strong IP portfolio, upcoming expansions, and renewed focus on quality and scale, the company is positioned as a premier independent studio with global reach.