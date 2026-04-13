交易 Carter's Inc - CRI 差价合约 Carter's (CRI), founded in 1865, is the largest American marketer of baby and children's clothing and accessories. The company owns the 2 most recognised baby brands _ Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh _ which are distributed through a network of approximately 1,000 company-operated retail stores in the USA and Canada. Other Carter's brands include Child of Mine, Just One You, and Genuine Kids. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Carter's is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Follow the Carter's share price (CRI) at Capital.com.