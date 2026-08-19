交易 Bper Banca SPA - BPEBper Banca (BPE) is a leading cooperative Italian bank and a parent company of the BPER Group. It offers banking services to corporate entities and individuals. The key focus is put on medium and small enterprises. The organisation is headquartered in Modena, Italy. The bank manages the following subsidiaries: Banco di Sardegna, Cassa di Risparmio di Bra, Nuova Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara, Banca di Sassari, and Nuova Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara. In total, Bper Banca is represented in 18 regions of Italy. Bper Banca trades on the Italian Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE MIB index. To discover the latest Bper Banca Share Price, follow Capital.com.
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