交易 BorgWarner Inc - BWA 差价合约 BorgWarner (BWA) is a US automotive company that produces and markets automotive parts and components. The key products include automatic transmissions, powertrain products, turbocharges, drive system components and others. BorgWarner operates 60 manufacturing centres located in 18 countries (Europe, Asia, Canada, US) and employs 27,000 people. The companyÍs head office is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the USA. BorgWarner shares are quoted on the New York Exchange (NYSE). The company constitutes the S&P 500 index. To learn the latest the BorgWarner share price, follow Capital.com.