交易 BeOne Medicines Ltd - ONC 差价合约 BeOne Medicines Ltd (NASDAQ: ONC) is transforming cancer care by developing next-generation therapies for hematology and solid tumors, with a vision to deliver innovative treatments faster, more equitably and at a lower cost worldwide. Its shares move on clinical-trial read-outs, regulatory milestones, licensing deals and pipeline advancemen -- typical of a high-growth biotech powered by breakthrough potential.