交易 Bechtle AG - BC8 差价合约Bechtle AG is a Germany-based provider of information technology (IT) systems and technology. The Company operates through two segments: IT System House and Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House and Managed Services segment comprises the sale of hardware, software and applications, as well as project planning and roll-out, system integration, maintenance and training, the provision of cloud services and the operation of customer IT. The IT E-Commerce segment focuses on marketing hardware and standard software through the Internet and telesales under the Bechtle direct and ARP brands, as well as providing software asset management services under the Comsoft brand. The Company through subsidiaries across Europe and through a network of partners in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.
最新股票文章
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 动能回暖推动股价表现
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐步成为人工智能（AI）领域中不可忽视的重要参与者。
07:52, 14 一月 2026
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
第二季度财报不及预期，股价盘后下跌，马斯克警告“接下来几个季度可能会较为艰难”
20:21, 24 七月 2025
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
探索宁德时代（CATL）2025年及未来的股价预测，涵盖分析师目标价等关键信息
13:10, 11 六月 2025
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
自2025年年初以来，截至4月中旬，英伟达（NVDA）股价下跌约27.37%，但同比上涨26.48%。基于4月22日开盘价98.78美元，自1月初以来，英伟达股票波动显著，受到行业特定因素以及围绕美国贸易关税的更广泛股市不确定性影响。
17:42, 19 五月 2025