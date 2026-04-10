交易 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA - BHW 差价合约 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. (WSE: BHW), operating as Citi Handlowy, is a universal bank in Poland backed by global financial group Citigroup. It offers corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth retail banking services with a strong emphasis on treasury and cash management. With high capital adequacy and global connectivity, the bank delivers steady returns through prudent risk management and fee-driven income. Citi Handlowy appeals to investors seeking a stable, dividend-paying financial stock with international backing.