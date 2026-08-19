交易 Banca Generali SPA - BGN Banca Generali (BGN) is an Italian banking group founded in 1998 with headquarters in Trieste, Italy. A subsidiary of Assicurazioni Generali, the company operates via offices located in Trieste, Milan and Luxembourg. Banca Generali offers private banking, asset management and fiduciary services. The banking group controls BG Fiduciaria SIM, Generfid Spa and BG Fund Management Luxembourg. Banca Generali delivers financial services to more than 250,000 clients and operates 45 branches in Italy. Since November 2006, the company has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Get updates on the Banca Generali share price at Capital.com.