交易 Azimut Holding SPA - AZM Azimut Holding (AZM) is an Italian company offering independent asset management since 1989. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, the Group includes various companies engaged in selling, managing and distributing financial and insurance products primarily via its advisor networks. Azimut Holding is present in 15 countries and employs over 1,400 financial advisors, managers and employees. Since 2004, the company has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. It is included into the FTSE MIB and the STOXX Europe 600 indices. Follow the Azimut Holding share price at Capital.com.