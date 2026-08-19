交易 Assicurazioni Generali SPA - G1 Assicurazioni Generali (G) is one of the world's leading insurers, founded in 1831 and headquartered in Trieste, Italy. The company's activities span Property & Casualty Insurance (P&C), Life Insurance, and Insurance for companies and business lines. Assicurazioni Generali operates in more than 60 countries, with its presence the strongest in Italy, Germany and France. The group comprises 420 companies and has approximately 74,000 employees globally. Assicurazioni Generali is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. The Assicurazioni Generali share price is available at Capital.com.