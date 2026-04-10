交易 Arthur J Gallagher & Co - AJG 差价合约 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is an international service provider plans, designs, and administers a full array of customised, cost-effective property/casualty insurance and risk management programmes. The company also furnishes a broad range of risk management services including claims and information management, risk control consulting and appraisals to help corporations and institutions reduce their cost of risk. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has operations in 33 countries and, through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants, Gallagher offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world. The company was founded in 1927 and is now the third largest insurance broker in the world. With Capital.com you stay in sync with the latest info on the Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) share price.