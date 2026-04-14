交易 Cencora Inc - COR 差价合约 Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR), formerly AmerisourceBergen, is a leading pharmaceutical distribution and services company serving healthcare providers, pharmacies, and manufacturers. As one of the "Big Three" U.S. drug wholesalers, Cencora combines logistics scale with value-added solutions in specialty care, supply chain consulting, and patient access programs. It offers investors defensive healthcare exposure, consistent free cash flow, and earnings visibility in global pharmaceutical distribution.