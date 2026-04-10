交易 Ameriprise Financial Inc - AMP 差价合约 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is a diversified U.S. financial services company offering wealth management, asset management, and insurance solutions. With a strong advisor network, proprietary investment platforms, and a focus on affluent clients, Ameriprise combines recurring fee income with high returns on equity. The company maintains disciplined capital return through dividends and buybacks. It offers investors a high-quality, cash-generative compounder in financial services.