交易 Allstate Corp/The - ALL 差价合约Allstate (ALL) is one of the largest American personal lines insurers, founded in 1931 and based in Northbrook, Illinois, USA. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products, including auto, home, renters, condo, business, life, pet insurance and more. Allstate serves approximately 16 million households, distributing its products via agents, Allstate exclusive agencies, independent agencies and agents, call centres and online. Since 1993, the Allstate Corporation has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The company is a component of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500. The Allstate share price is available at Capital.com.
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