首页市场股票AGC Inc.

交易 AGC Inc. - 5201 差价合约

5635.6-0.9%
The chart shows the 5201 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 5635.6, a high of 5722, and a low of 5618.1.
卖出

5618.1

买入

5635.6

17.5
低点: 5618.1高点: 5722
卖方：
50%
买方：
50%
過往表現並非未來業績的可靠指標. 所示股价仅供参考，可能与实时市价存在差异。
交易条件
类型
该金融市场可进行差价合约交易。
了解更多:差价合约
差价合约
点差17.5
长仓隔夜仓息调整
长仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
¥1,000
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）¥20,000

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）¥19,000

-0.01305%
短仓隔夜仓息调整
短仓隔夜仓息调整
保证金。您的投资
¥1,000
隔夜仓息
来自头寸全值的费用
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

使用杠杆的交易规模（大约值）¥20,000

来自杠杆的资金 - 美元（大约值）¥19,000

-0.00918%
隔夜调整仓息时间21:00 (UTC)
货币JPY
最低成交量1
保证金5.00%
证券交易所Japan
交易佣金10%
保证止损溢价
保证止损 (GSL) 费用仅在 GSL 被触发时收取。更多详情请参阅我们网站的“服务费用”页面。
1%

1我们执行交易收取的费用是点差，即买入价和卖出价之间的差额。有关更多信息，请参阅我们网站上的收费页面

主要统计数据
前收盘价5684.3
开仓5722
1 年变化20.27%
日区间5618.1 - 5722

交易 AGC Inc. - 5201 差价合约

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass lens, aspherical glass molded lens, micro lens array, and aspherical glass molded lens products; and polycarbonate sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass for chemical strengthening; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, urethane, fluoro chemical, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, road pavement surface materials, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, transparent glass screen, and plastic optical fiber businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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2025-06-30
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好，杠杆自由

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不错！页面简洁实用，用起来顺畅

2024-06-22
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一个好喜欢平台，操作方便

2022-01-05
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不错好用，如果可以添加更多货币会更加多投资者用这个软件，还有就是平台的涨跌能和别的一致那就最好不过了

2024-05-30
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简单快捷的的交易软件 很好，操作简单特别方便。

2024-04-02
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点差有点大 其他满分 一样能改善点差谢谢

2021-03-11
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2021-07-29
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