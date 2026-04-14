交易 AGC Inc. - 5201 差价合约AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass lens, aspherical glass molded lens, micro lens array, and aspherical glass molded lens products; and polycarbonate sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass for chemical strengthening; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, urethane, fluoro chemical, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, road pavement surface materials, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, transparent glass screen, and plastic optical fiber businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
最新股票文章
阿里巴巴突破楔形整理，AI 动能回暖推动股价表现
阿里巴巴（Alibaba）正逐步成为人工智能（AI）领域中不可忽视的重要参与者。
07:52, 14 一月 2026
特斯拉财报“爆雷”后如何交易？
第二季度财报不及预期，股价盘后下跌，马斯克警告“接下来几个季度可能会较为艰难”
20:21, 24 七月 2025
宁德时代（CATL）股票预测：第三方价格目标
探索宁德时代（CATL）2025年及未来的股价预测，涵盖分析师目标价等关键信息
13:10, 11 六月 2025
英伟达股票预测：第三方价格目标
自2025年年初以来，截至4月中旬，英伟达（NVDA）股价下跌约27.37%，但同比上涨26.48%。基于4月22日开盘价98.78美元，自1月初以来，英伟达股票波动显著，受到行业特定因素以及围绕美国贸易关税的更广泛股市不确定性影响。
17:42, 19 五月 2025