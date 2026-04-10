交易 Acuity Brands Inc - AYI 差价合约 Acuity Brands (AYI) is a US company, providing lighting and building management solutions, from individual devices to intelligent network systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Acuity Brands operates a diversified portfolio of brands, including Lithonia Lighting, Peerless, Antique Street Lamps, Sensor Switch, Sunoptics, Hydrel, etc. The company's products have commercial, industrial, institutional, infrastructure, and residential applications. Acuity Brands employs approximately 12,000 staff members in the USA, Europe and Asia. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and is included in the S&P 500 index. Discover Acuity Brands share price (AYI) at Capital.com.