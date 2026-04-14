Trade Restoration Hardware - RH CFD

RH (RH) is a home-furnishings company that sells products through retail outlets, catalogues and e-commerce platforms. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in California, RH was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings.

RH is divided into RH Segment and Waterworks. RH Segments offers a range of furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden products, and child furnishing. Waterworks offers luxury bath and kitchen appliances, furnishing and furniture. Waterworks was acquired by RH in 2013.

The catalogues offered by RH are printed under Source Books and published regularly. The company makes online sales via rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com and waterworks.com. As of the end of January 2022, RH has 67 RH Galleries, 38 retail outlets and 14 Waterworks showrooms in 30 states in the US, Canada and the UK.

The company went public in 2012 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). RH stock began trading under the ticker symbol RH.

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