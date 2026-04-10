Trade Acerinox, S.A. - ACX CFD

About Acerinox SA

Acerinox SA is a Spain-based company active in the steel sector. It is engaged in the manufacturing, alloy and distribution of flat and long stainless steel products. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Flat stainless steel products, which offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles and flat bars; Long stainless steel products, which provides bars, angles, wires and wire rod, and Other, which includes other stainless steel products. The Company owns factories, warehouses, service centers and representative office in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania and Africa. The Company is a parent of the Acerinox Group, which comprises a number of subsidiaries, such as Acerinox Europa SAU, North American Stainless Inc, Columbus Stainless Pty Ltd, Bahru Stainless SDN BHD, Roldan SA and Inoxfil SA.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Acerinox SA revenues increased 44% to EUR6.71B. Net income increased from EUR49M to EUR571.9M. Revenues reflect Primary Products segment increase of 40% to EUR5.08B, Other segment increase from EUR32.6M to EUR821.9M, America segment increase of 52% to EUR3.29B, Europe segment increase of 40% to EUR2.01B. Net income benefited from Other extraordinary expenses decrease of 99% to EUR198K (expense).

Equity composition

10/2005, Capital repayment of EUR 0.08. 10/2007, Capital repayment of EUR 0.1. 6/2013, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 18 shares held (Factor: 1.05556). 6/2014, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 29 shares held (Factor: 1.017717). 6/2015, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 31 shares held (Factor: 1.01912).