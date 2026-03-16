Solana (SOL/USD) is trading at $90.92 on the Capital.com platform as of 12:52pm UTC on 13 March 2026, having touched an intraday high of $91.38 and pulled back slightly from that level. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prices have found support amid a broader macro recalibration as the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on 17–18 March approaches. Goldman Sachs reported on 12 March 2026 that it had pushed back its first expected Fed rate cut to September 2026 while raising its headline PCE forecast to 2.9% by year-end, adding caution to risk-asset sentiment (Reuters, 12 March 2026). Friday’s release of the PCE inflation index (often described as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge) is also in focus, with a Reuters poll anticipating a 0.2% monthly rise in inflation (Reuters, 12 March 2026), while any upside surprise could tighten liquidity conditions further for high-beta assets, including cryptocurrencies. On the protocol side, Solana’s Alpenglow consensus upgrade, targeting transaction finality of 100–150 milliseconds and scheduled for the first half of 2026, continues to be cited by market participants as a structural development for the network’s institutional positioning (TradingView, 6 September 2025)

Solana price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 12 March 2026, third-party SOL price predictions reflect diverging assumptions on macro conditions, on-chain activity, memecoin ecosystem health, and the Alpenglow consensus upgrade.

BeInCrypto (March technical scenario)

BeInCrypto identifies $80 as the most critical near-term support level for SOL in March 2026, with a confirmed head-and-shoulders pattern on the three-day chart pointing to a measured-move target of $59 if that level breaks, while a reclaim of $96 and then $116 would be required to signal structural recovery (BeInCrypto, 27 February 2026).

Changelly (monthly model)

Changelly places SOL’s March 2026 range between a floor of $85.43 and a peak of $95.56, with an average of $90.50, and sees the token moving into an April channel of $100.37–$102.51 amid a projected improvement in near-term sentiment. The model incorporates four-hour and daily moving average signals, noting that the 200-day moving average on the four-hour chart has been rising since 9 March 2026, indicating a tentative improvement in the longer-term trend even as shorter-term signals remain soft (Changelly, 12 March 2026).

CoinCodex (algorithmic 2026 range)

CoinCodex projects a 2026 full-year trading channel of $90.05–$132.94 for SOL, with a modelled end-of-year price of $123.56. The algorithm reflects Bitcoin halving cycle dynamics and historical price volatility, with 20 of 29 technical indicators currently reading bearish and the 14-day RSI sitting at 48.75, placing the market in a neutral position as of the same date (CoinCodex, 13 March 2026).

Pintu News (downside scenario)

Pintu News flags a probabilistic base case in which SOL’s $80 support fails, opening a move toward $59–$64 to complete the head-and-shoulders measured target, with the next significant chart level near $41 if $59 breaks. The analysis notes one potential interruption to the bearish path: the Alpenglow upgrade, which targets sub-second transaction finality and was aiming for Q1 2026 mainnet deployment, could shift market narrative toward institutional infrastructure if concrete details emerge (Pintu News, 2 March 2026).

Standard Chartered (institutional research)

Standard Chartered holds a revised end-2026 price target of $250 for SOL, trimmed from a prior estimate of $310, while maintaining a longer-dated roadmap of $400 by end-2027, $700 by end-2028, and $2,000 by 2030. The bank attributes the downward 2026 revision to near-term market repositioning and tighter liquidity conditions, without altering its structural thesis on Solana’s protocol utility (DL News, 2 February 2026).

Across these, 2026 SOL predictions range from a downside technical target near $59 (BeInCrypto, Pintu News) through a modelled full-year channel peaking at $132.94 (CoinCodex) and a monthly average near $90.50 (Changelly), up to an end-year institutional target of $250 (Standard Chartered). The common thread is that near-term technicals remain under pressure, while longer-horizon views hinge on macro normalisation, DEX activity recovery, and Alpenglow’s successful deployment.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SOL price: Technical overview

The SOL/USD price trades at $90.92 as of 12:52pm UTC on 13 March 2026, sitting just above its short-term moving average cluster: the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at roughly $85 / $92 / $112 / $151. The 10 and 20-day SMAs both signal buy, while the 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs all sit above price and read sell, reflecting a market where near-term momentum is recovering but the broader trend remains under pressure from higher long-term averages.

The 14-day RSI stands at 55.21, placing it in upper-neutral territory and consistent with a market that has stabilised without yet generating strong directional conviction. The ADX at 22.03 falls short of the 25 threshold that would confirm an established trend, suggesting the current recovery lacks decisive momentum.

To the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $104.81 is the first reference worth watching. A daily close above that level would put R2 near $125.24 in view. The $92–$95 area also merits attention, as the 50-day SMA at $92.34 and the 50-day EMA at $94.62 form a nearby overhead shelf that price would need to clear to extend the short-term advance.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at $86.14 provides initial support, closely aligned with the 20-day SMA at $85.08 and the volume-weighted moving average at $85.40. Losing that cluster would risk a move toward S1 at $65.71, with the 100-day SMA at $112.14 remaining a distant overhead reference rather than a near-term floor given that price currently trades well below it (TradingView, 12 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Solana price history (2024–2026)

SOL/USD’s price opened March 2024 around $165, having already surged through the $100 mark earlier that month as broader crypto sentiment lifted. The token peaked at an intraday high of $295.91 on 19 January 2025 – its two-year peak in the data – before a sharp reversal pulled prices back. SOL closed 2024 at $189.39 and finished 2025 at $124.77, a year-on-year decline of around 34%.

The drawdown continued into 2026. After opening the year near $124.77, SOL slid to an intraday low of $67.64 on 6 February 2026 amid a broad crypto sell-off before recovering. The token has since rebounded toward the $85–$91 range, where it trades as of 13 March 2026.

SOL last traded at $90.92 on 13 March 2026, approximately 27.1% down year to date and 26.5% lower year on year.