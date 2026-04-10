Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) is trading at €27.34 as of 4:22pm UTC on 8 April 2026, within an intraday range of €25.36–€27.82. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around DBK has been shaped by several concurrent factors: broad European equity weakness tied to escalating US tariff pressures on German exports, with the DAX recording a monthly loss of 10.5% through March 2026 – its steepest since March 2020 (Trading Economics, 31 March 2026); investor attention on the bank's disclosed €25.9 billion private credit portfolio, which drew scrutiny following its publication in the 2025 annual report (Investing.com, 12 March 2026); and the ongoing €1.0 billion share repurchase programme – commenced on 26 February 2026 and running until no later than 28 August 2026 – alongside a proposed dividend of €1 per share for the 2025 financial year, part of a total €2.9 billion capital distribution (Deutsche Bank, 26 February 2026). The bank's Q1 2026 earnings report is scheduled for 29 April 2026 (Moomoo, 5 April 2026), with full-year 2025 results having shown pre-tax profit of €9.7 billion, up 84% year on year, and net revenues of €32.1 billion (Deutsche Bank, 29 January 2026).

Deutsche Bank stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party Deutsche Bank stock predictions reflect a wide spread of views, shaped by the bank's ongoing capital return programme, Q1 2026 earnings visibility ahead of the 29 April results, and a sharp macro-driven de-rating across European equities following renewed US tariff pressures.

Barclays (Overweight, target reiterated)

Barclays reiterates an Overweight rating on Deutsche Bank with a price target of €39 The firm maintains its positive stance amid sector-wide volatility, citing DBK's capital distribution capacity and structural cost improvement as key supports (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).

RBC Capital Markets (Buy, standing recommendation)

RBC Capital Markets maintains a Buy rating on Deutsche Bank with a DBK stock forecast of €38. RBC's constructive view rests on DBK's earnings trajectory and the ongoing €1.0 billion share buyback programme, commenced on 26 February 2026 (The Globe and Mail, 13 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (consensus snapshot, 17 analysts)

Yahoo Finance's analyst consensus panel for Deutsche Bank places the average 12-month DBK stock forecast at €33.09 across 17 analysts, within a range of €10.90 on the low end to €40 on the high end. The current last price of €27.34 sits below the consensus average, reflecting the magnitude of the recent market-wide sell-off rather than a revision to individual targets (Yahoo Finance, 8 April 2026).

Alpha Spread (Wall Street aggregate, Buy-skewed)

Alpha Spread's Wall Street aggregate for DBK, updated to reflect current analyst submissions, places the average 12-month price target at €34.95, with a low of €27.67 and a high of €42. The data, which draws on both sell-side and buy-side submissions, reflects a buy-skewed distribution, with the low-end estimate of €27.67 sitting marginally above DBK's last traded price of €27.34 on 8 April 2026 (Alpha Spread, 8 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these Deutsche Bank stock predictions, broker price targets cluster between €33–€39 for constructive names, while the broader multi-analyst consensus average of €33.09–€34.95 sits materially above DBK's last price of €27.34. Common threads include capital return momentum and improving profitability, with the near-term gap between targets and price reflecting macro-driven de-rating rather than fundamental target cuts.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DBK stock price: Technical overview

The DBK stock price trades at €27.34 as of 4:22pm UTC on 8 April 2026, sitting above the short-term moving average cluster but below the longer-dated averages. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs stand at approximately €26, €29, €30 and €30, placing the current price within a split zone: short-term SMAs (10-, 20- and 30-day) all read buy, while the 50-, 100- and 200-day equivalents read sell, indicating a contested technical picture rather than a clear directional signal.

The 14-day relative strength index sits at 54.4, an upper-neutral reading that reflects neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The average directional index at 31.7 suggests an established trend is present, though the directional bias remains ambiguous given the moving average divergence noted above.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €28.45 is the nearest reference above the last price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €31.78 in view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €26.13 represents initial support, with the Ichimoku base line sitting close by at €26.64; a move below those levels could expose the S1 pivot at €22.80, near where the Camarilla support band also converges (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Deutsche Bank share price history (2024–2026)

DBK’s stock price closed at around €14.64 in early April 2024, marking a starting point for what became a prolonged and substantial re-rating of the stock over the following two years.

2024 was relatively steady. DBK spent most of the year consolidating in the €14–€17 range, closing out December 2024 at €16.68 – a modest gain across the calendar year, but with little drama either way.

2025 was the standout year. The stock opened January 2025 near €16.82 and climbed steadily, pausing only briefly during a sharp April 2025 sell-off when it dipped to a low of €16.64 on 7 April amid broader market turbulence. From there, DBK recovered strongly through the second half of the year, accelerating into year-end to close 2025 at €33.30 – roughly doubling from its April lows. The bank's record 2025 full-year results, reported in January 2026, added further momentum, lifting the stock to a two-year high of €34.32 on 6 January 2026.

Since that January peak, DBK has given back a significant portion of those gains, slipping to €27.36 by 8 April 2026 as renewed macro headwinds and US tariff concerns weighed on European equities more broadly. DBK currently trades approximately 18.5% down year to date but remains around 45.2% higher than it did on this day one year ago.