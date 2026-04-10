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Trade Deutsche Bank AG - DBK CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:25:58
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.065
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close27.495
Open27.63
1-Year Change53.63%
Day's Range27.28 - 28.02

Trade Deutsche Bank AG - DBK CFD

What is Deutsche Bank?

Deutsche Bank AG is a German global financial services company specialising in commercial, investment, private and retail banking. Founded in 1870 in Frankfurt, it has become Germany’s leading bank, solidifying its position in Europe and gaining a significant presence in the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Deutsche Bank operates through the following divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management (recently rebranded as DWS). The bank caters to the corporate, governmental and institutional investor markets, as well as to small and medium-sized businesses and private individuals.

As of mid-2017 Deutsche Bank was the 16thlargest bank in the world by total assets. Deutsche Bank declares on its website: “We aspire to be the leading client-centric global universal bank.”

Who are the key people at Deutsche Bank?

John Cryan has been Chief Executive Officer since July 2015. He started his career as a trainee chartered accountant at Arthur Andersen in London. Among other key figures at Deutsche Bank are Dr Marcus Schenck (President – Co-Head of Corporate & Investment Bank); Christian Sewing (President – Co-Head of Private & Commercial Bank); and Nicolas Moreau (CEO of DWS).

What is the modern history of Deutsche Bank?

Founded in 1870 as a specialist bank for foreign trade, Deutsche Bank expanded rapidly at the end of the 19thcentury. After World War Two, the Allied authorities ordered Deutsche Bank’s break-up into 10 regional banks. However, by 1957 they had merged again to form Deutsche Bank AG. The 1970s saw a period of global expansion, and in 1986 the bank acquired Banca d'America e d'Italia. The 1989 acquisition of Morgan, Grenfell & Co. was Deutsche’s first big move into investment banking. In the 2000s, the acquisitions of Norisbank, Berliner Bank and Deutsche Postbank bolstered Deutsche's retail offering in its domestic market. But the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008 saw Deutsche Bank posting its first annual loss in half a century.

What are the latest developments at Deutsche Bank?

Deutsche Bank’s difficulties are not yet over. The bank reported a net loss for 2017 of €735 million, following losses of €6.77 billion in 2015 and €1.36 billion in 2016. In response, the Management Board decided to waive its variable compensation for the 2017 financial year. CEO John Cryan said: “We remain committed to our objective of delivering a net profit and a competitive dividend payout for 2018. In the meantime we have established the basis for realising Deutsche Bank’s full potential.”

A key pillar of Deutsche Bank’s turnaround strategy was the initial public offering of its asset management division in March 2018. Deutsche Bank sold 22.5% of DWS, which has assets worth over €700 billion under management.

The Deutsche Bank share price, which peaked at €88 just before the financial crisis in May 2007, crashed to just €13 in early 2009 and has been depressed ever since. On 6 April 2018 the share price stood at €11.43. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our DBK chart puts all the information at your fingertips.

Where does Deutsche Bank operate?

Deutsche Bank’s headquarters are in the famous Deutsche Bank Twin Towers in the German financial centre of Frankfurt. Over 100,000 employees serve customers in more than 70 countries around the world. The bank has established strong bases in all major emerging markets, including the Asia Pacific region, Central and Eastern Europe, and Latin America.

Where is Deutsche Bank traded?

Deutsche Bank stock is listed on the Deutsche Börse and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Check out Capital.com for the latest DBK chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.

Latest shares articles

Deutsche Bank logo displayed on the entrance of a bank building
Deutsche Bank stock forecast: Private credit scrutiny
Deutsche Bank is Germany’s largest lender, with its shares under scrutiny after disclosure of a €25.9bn private credit portfolio ahead of Q1 2026 results on 29 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DBK price targets and technical analysis.
10:46, 10 April 2026
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SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
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STMicroelectronics is a European semiconductor group facing tariff uncertainty, supply-chain cost pressure and uneven demand recovery ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party STM price targets and technicals.
10:01, 10 April 2026
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