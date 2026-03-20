BP p.l.c. (BP) is trading at £5.709 in early European trading, near the top of its intraday range of £5.465–£5.723 as of 10:24am UTC on 19 March 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The gains are driven primarily by surging Brent crude prices, which touched $116.55/bbl on 19 March 2026 – more than 52% above levels seen a month earlier – amid escalating conflict in the Middle East (Anadolu Agency, 19 March 2026). Strikes on Iran's South Pars gas field and energy infrastructure across the Gulf have disrupted supply routes and raised concerns over Strait of Hormuz tanker flows (The New York Times, 18 March 2026).

BP's corporate backdrop also includes increased scrutiny of its balance sheet restructuring. In February 2026, the company suspended share buybacks and raised its cost-cutting target to $5.5 billion–$6.5 billion by end-2027, while maintaining a dividend of 8.3 cents per ordinary share (Reuters, 10 February 2026). The broader FTSE 100 closed at 10,305 on 18 March 2026 (Trading Economics, 18 March 2026), with BP and Shell among the few laggards in that session as crude eased briefly before resuming its uptrend (Trading Economics, 19 March 2026).

BP p.l.c. stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party BP p.l.c. stock predictions reflect a widening divergence between cautious multi-broker consensus levels and individual upgrades tied to surging Brent crude prices. The following briefs summarise dated assessments published within that window.

MarketBeat (broker consensus snapshot)

MarketBeat's aggregated consensus across 23 brokerages rated BP ‘hold’, with an average 12-month price target of $37.35 per ADR share, drawn from two strong buy, six buy, nine hold, and six sell ratings. The consensus target sat below BP's then-prevailing ADR price of around $42.32, reflecting lingering analyst caution around the company's suspended share buyback programme and strategic reset (MarketBeat, 11 March 2026).

Piper Sandler (individual target revision)

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd raised the firm's 12-month price target on BP to $47 per ADR from $44, retaining a neutral rating. That implied roughly 11% upside from BP's price at the time of publication. Todd's revision followed BP's Q4 2025 earnings beat, in which the company reported EPS of $10 against a $0.57 consensus estimate and revenue of $47.38 billion against a $42.19 billion forecast (MarketBeat, 12 March 2026).

Wall Street Zen (rating upgrade)

Wall Street Zen upgraded BP (NYSE: BP) from hold to buy, citing higher oil prices driven by Middle East supply concerns as a near-term tailwind for BP's upstream margins and cash flow. The firm also noted key downside risks, including a disputed gas arrangement in Senegal and possible labour action at BP's Whiting refinery (MarketBeat, 14 March 2026).

Barclays (individual target revision)

Barclays analyst Lydia Rainforth raised the firm's price target on BP to 650p from 590p, retaining an overweight rating and indicating a roughly 19% premium to BP's London-listed share price at the time of the note. Rainforth's rationale focused on Brent crude's move above $100/bbl since early 2026 and BP's production cost base of around $40/bbl, which she said could support materially higher margins (Motley Fool, 17 March 2026).

Across these sources, BP p.l.c. stock predictions range from $37.35 (MarketBeat consensus) to 650p / $47 at the upper end (Barclays / Piper Sandler), with the overall panel consensus remaining at Hold even as select analysts lifted targets on the back of the crude price surge and BP's Q4 earnings beat.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BP stock price: Technical overview

The BP stock price trades at £5.709 in early European trade at 10:24am UTC on 19 March 2026, near the top of its intraday range of £5.465–£5.723. Every moving average on the daily chart signals buy, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stacked at roughly £5.05 / £4.75 / £4.60 / £4.35, and with a 20-over-50 alignment intact across both the simple and exponential families.

Momentum is stretched: the 14-day RSI stands at 79.4, firmly in overbought territory and above the threshold that has historically preceded consolidation or pullbacks. The ADX at 37.5 confirms an established trend, with directional pressure still clearly to the upside as of the current session.

To the topside, the nearest classic resistance reference is the R1 pivot at £4.94, already cleared by the prevailing price. The R2 level at £5.11 is likewise in the rear-view, leaving R3 near £5.54 as the next significant classic pivot reference. A sustained daily close above £5.54 would reopen the path towards the intraday high of £5.723 and the broader £5.70–£5.75 area as the next zone to monitor.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at £4.68 represents the first meaningful reference below the current price, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near £4.60. Losing that shelf on a daily closing basis would increase the risk of a deeper retracement towards S1 at £4.51 and, beyond that, the 200-day SMA near £4.35 (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BP p.l.c. share price history (2024–2026)

BP’s stock price closed at £4.955 on 20 March 2024, trading comfortably above £5 through much of spring 2024 before reaching a two-year high of £5.399 on 12 April 2024.

The stock then entered a prolonged slide, falling through the second half of 2024 amid weaker crude prices and investor concerns over BP's strategic direction. BP ended 2024 at £3.925, and in early 2025 the pressure continued – shares touched a two-year low of £3.317 in April 2025, during a volatile stretch that coincided with BP's suspension of its share buyback programme and a deepened cost-cutting target announced in February 2025.

Recovery came gradually through mid-2025, with BP closing the year at £4.330 – a gain of around 10.3% over 2024 as a whole. The more dramatic move came in 2026: BP opened the year at £4.393 on 2 January and surged through March as Brent crude climbed sharply above $100/bbl amid escalating Middle East tensions.

BP closed at £5.722 on 19 March 2026, which is approximately 30.3% up year to date and 29.5% up year on year.