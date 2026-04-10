HomeMarketsSharesBP PLC - GBP

Trade BP PLC - GBP - BP. CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:17
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.014
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021264 %
(-£4.25)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $£19,000.00

-0.02126%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000654 %
(-£0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $£19,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyGBP
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGreat Britain
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close5.801
Open5.7
1-Year Change71.89%
Day's Range5.673 - 5.785

Trade BP PLC - GBP - BP. CFD

What is BP?

BP (formerly known as British Petroleum) is a world-known, multinational oil and gas company. It operates in all areas of the oil and gas industry, from exploration and production to refining and distribution. Today, the company provides fuel for the transportation industry, energy for heat and light, lubricants for engines, and other petrochemical products.

What does the company do?

The company operates in two main segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream is responsible for the exploration of natural gas and oil, further processing and transportation, while Downstream specialises in the global manufacturing of fuels and petrochemicals. BP works in 72 countries of the world, producing over 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Operating over 18,000 service stations worldwide, the company’s largest division is BP America in the US.

A bit of BP’s history

Founded in 1908 with the discovery of a large amount of oil in Persia, BP’s story has always been about transformations: from coal to oil, from oil to gas, from onshore to deep water. Now it’s about a new mixture of energy sources, because the world is rapidly moving towards a lower carbon future.

The company was the first to obtain permission to explore oil in the Middle East. This event changed the history of the whole region.

Who founded BP?

The company was founded by William Knox D’Arcy. He formed the first Exploration Company in 1903 with a capital of £60,000. George Reinolds, was an explorer, who led D’Arcy’s exploration team in Persia. After several years of unsuccessful attempts to find oil, they finally made it. A year later, the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, that one day became BP, came into business. William D’Arcy, who had lost almost everything during the years of unsuccessful exploration, soon became richer than ever before.

Current size, team and locations

Headquartered in London, UK, BP operates in 70 countries of the world, running approximately 18,300 retail sites. The company’s proved reserves constitutes 18,441 million barrels of oil equivalent. BP produces 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent daily. The team of BP consists of 74,000 employees, working worldwide.

Quick facts about BP

In 1959, BP broadened its business beyond the Middle East to Alaska and became one of the first companies to extract oil in the North Sea. 

BP was directly connected to several big environmental incidents:

  1. Texas City Refinery explosion in 2005
  2. Prudhoe Bay oil spill in 2006 
  3. Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. The greatest accidental spill of oil into the sea in history. It caused harsh environmental, economic and health consequences and serious legal effects for BP. In order to correct the situation and clean up the water, 1.8 million gallons of Corexit oil dispersant was used. 

BP current business model

The company delivers energy services and products to people around the world. BP provides clients with energy for light and heat, fuel for transport, lubricants for engines and various petrochemicals used for everyday items, such as clothes, packages and paints. The company has a diverse portfolio of businesses besides oil and gas, including trading and transporting, marketing and manufacturing of fuels, generating renewable energy.

How to learn the BP share price?

BP is primarily listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Secondary, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Join Capital.com to trade CFDs on the BPshare pricefluctuations and follow the BP chartin real-time.

Latest shares articles

BP logo displayed on a white cylindrical sign against a clear blue sky
BP p.l.c. stock forecast: Brent surge and buyback pause
BP is an oil and gas company whose shares rose in March 2026 as Brent crude climbed above $116/bbl, while investors also assessed its suspended buybacks and higher cost-cutting target. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BP price targets.
11:11, 20 March 2026
BP stock forecast: Third-party BP price target
BP stock forecast: Third-party BP price target
BP’s share price continues to draw attention as the company balances traditional energy with its move into renewables, and third-party analysts remain divided on where BP stock could head next.
12:03, 28 August 2025
Top 10 biggest oil companies in the world
Top 10 biggest oil companies in the world
Discover the 10 biggest oil companies in the world for traders, why they are so liquid, and the market strategies to consider.
16:35, 24 July 2025
Richmond, Virginia, USA - 9 May 2019: Illustrative Editorial of Blink Charging Co website homepage. Blink Charging Co logo visible on display screen.
Blink Charging (BLNK) stock forecast: Can Blink regain momentum?
The EV charging firm continues to decline in line with the wider market after November peak.
12:13, 9 December 2021
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11:07 (UTC), 10 April 2026
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Jio-BP says March gasoline sales up 30% Y/Y, diesel sales up 25% Y/Y
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06:43 (UTC), 10 April 2026
India's Jio-BP does not plan to raise fuel prices, CEO says
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19:33 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Shell seeks to begin gas output at massive Venezuela-Trinidad Loran Manatee field next year
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12:23 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Kazakhstan to raise oil flows via BTC pipeline by 16% in April, industry sources say
Reuters NewsEurope
09:30 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Pressure on BP board rises as LAPFF joins shareholder adviser chorus recommending dissenting votes
Reuters NewsEurope
08:48 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Germany probes Klesch's planned purchase of BP refinery, reports Spiegel
Reuters NewsEurope
08:44 (UTC), 9 April 2026
UK's LAPFF recommends members vote against BP chair, other board‑supported resolutions
Reuters NewsEurope
08:27 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Germany probes Klesch's planned purchase of BP refinery, reports Spiegel

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