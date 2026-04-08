Atos SE (ATO) is trading at €35.24 as of 10:58am UTC on 7 April 2026, near the top of its intraday range of €33.57–€35.26, with the session high at €35.26 indicating resistance just above the current level. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action comes amid broad European equity weakness, as the CAC 40 and pan-European STOXX 600 have faced sustained selling pressure in early April 2026 on escalating US tariff concerns (Euronews, 7 April 2026). At the company level, the French state finalised its €404 million acquisition of Atos's Bull advanced computing division on 6 April 2026, a divestment that takes Atos out of high-performance computing and provides liquidity to support its ongoing debt restructuring (Ad-hoc News, 7 April 2026). Atos also reported FY 2025 preliminary revenue of approximately €8.0 billion on 21 January 2026, in line with its Genesis plan target of 'above €8 billion' (GlobeNewswire, 21 January 2026), while noting a Q4 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 122% and describing the quarter as an inflexion point in its top-line trajectory (Euronext, 21 January 2026).

Atos stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 7 April 2026, third-party Atos stock predictions reflect a wide dispersion of opinion, shaped by the pace of organic growth recovery under the Genesis plan, residual leverage on the balance sheet, and the broader derating of European IT services peers. The following broker and consensus targets were captured between 25 March and 7 April 2026.

Oddo BHF (neutral, post-results target cut)

Oddo BHF holds a neutral rating on Atos with a 12-month price target of €46, cut from €59 after the group’s full-year 2025 results. The firm makes few changes to its organic growth and operating margin forecasts for the retained perimeter but factors in asset disposals and a sharp reduction in capex, noting that peer derating has a magnified impact on Atos’s equity value via a sum-of-the-parts approach given the company’s high liabilities (MarketScreener, 9 March 2026).

Invest Securities (buy, revised target)

Invest Securities reiterates a buy rating on Atos while trimming its 12-month ATO stock forecast from €64 to €60, citing the need to account for an increased risk premium as the corporate credit market tightened. The analyst flags that the 2025 annual report confirms strong margin recovery and free cash flow execution, while uncertainty over the return of organic growth is likely to persist through the end of 2026, with the refinancing catalyst pushed back only modestly (MarketScreener, 18 March 2026).

MarketScreener (five-analyst consensus, 7 April 2026 capture)

MarketScreener’s live consensus, aggregating five covering analysts, puts the average 12-month price target at €46.20, with a high of €59 and a low of €35. The mean recommendation sits at underperform, reflecting a skew towards cautious ratings even as the gap between the average target and the current market price remains wide (MarketScreener, 7 April 2026).

TradingView (four-analyst aggregate, April 2026 capture)

TradingView’s aggregated analyst data for Atos, captured in April 2026, shows a 12-month consensus target of €46.34, derived from four contributing estimates spanning a range of €35–€60. The platform notes that the spread reflects differing assumptions on the timeline for top-line stabilisation amid ongoing scope changes from the Genesis divestment programme (TradingView, 7 April 2026).

Alpha Spread (consensus summary, April 2026 capture)

Alpha Spread reports a Wall Street average 12-month price target for Atos of €47.26, with a high-end estimate of €63 and a low of €35.35, based on the most recently available analyst submissions as of April 2026. The aggregator notes that the figures are derived from models weighting projected earnings, historical profitability metrics, and balance-sheet assumptions, with targets typically subject to monthly revision (Alpha Spread, 7 April 2026).

Across these sources, Atos stock predictions converge in a broad range of approximately €35–€63, with consensus averages clustering near €46–€47 across multiple platforms. Invest Securities, the only broker in this sample with a buy rating, has the highest target at €60, while Oddo BHF’s neutral stance sits lower at €46.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ATO stock price: Technical overview

The ATO stock price trades at €35.24 as of 10:58am UTC on 7 April 2026, sitting below all key moving averages on the daily chart. According to TradingView data, the 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at approximately €37/€42/€46/€44 respectively, all above the current price, with the 20-SMA trading beneath the 50-SMA, a configuration that reflects a prevailing bearish alignment across the moving average set.

Momentum indicators are largely neutral to mildly negative. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) registers 39.92, sitting in neutral territory and consistent with a stock under modest selling pressure without yet reaching oversold extremes. The average directional index (ADX) at 27.32 indicates that an established trend is in place, lending some weight to the prevailing downward direction, while the Hull moving average (9) at €34.75 – reading buy – represents a short-term counter-signal amid the broader weakness.

Using classic pivot levels, the classic pivot point (P) at €36.61 sits just above the current price as the nearest reference for a recovery, while a daily close above the R1 level at €40.55 would put the R2 area near €47.35 in view. On the downside, the S1 classic pivot at €29.81 represents the next reference if the current level does not hold, with the 100-day SMA around €46 remaining a significant overhead resistance level for any sustained recovery (TradingView, 7 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Atos share price history (2024–2026)

Atos (ATO) completed a 1-for-1,000 reverse stock split in December 2024 as part of its debt restructuring process, which dramatically reduced the share count and reset the price to a more conventional trading range. All figures below reflect the post-split price.

Following the split, ATO’s stock price opened 2025 around €25, drifting to a post-restructuring low of €22 on 20 January 2025. The stock recovered steadily through the second half of 2025, closing out the year at €50.43 on 31 December 2025, buoyed by improving investor sentiment around the Genesis turnaround plan and Atos’s return to bond market credibility following its S&P and Fitch rating upgrades.

The rally extended into early 2026, with ATO peaking at €60.15 on 26 January 2026 – its highest close since the restructuring. That move proved short-lived; shares reversed sharply through February and March amid broader European equity selling pressure and post-results target cuts from covering brokers, losing more than a third of their value from peak to trough.

ATO closed at €35.24 on 7 April 2026, approximately 30.1% down year to date and 2.1% below its level one year ago.