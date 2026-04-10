Trade Atos - ATOp CFD
About Atos SE
Atos SE is a France-based digital transformation company specialized in solutions related to cloud, big data & analytics, cybersecurity, high-performance computing, business applications, digital workplace, automation and Internet of things (IoT). The Company designs, integrates and operates customer specific solutions based on its partners’ technology as well as develops high-end technologies, among others. It operates globally through six geographical segments: United Kingdom & Ireland, France, Germany, North America, Benelux & The Nordics, Other Business Units. It supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors, including healthcare, energy and utilities, telecom and media, retail and transport, public sector, defense, manufacturing, financial services and insurance.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 June 2021, Atos SE revenues decreased 4% to EUR5.42B. Net loss totaled EUR129M vs. income of EUR329M. Revenues reflect North America segment decrease of 14% to EUR1.17B, Central Europe segment decrease of 9% to EUR1.24B, Growing Markets segment decrease of 4% to EUR382M. Net loss reflects North America segment income decrease of 34% to EUR138M, Southern Europe segment income decrease of 47% to EUR46M.