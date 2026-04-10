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Trade Atos - ATOp CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:26:42
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.1482
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close33.1266
Open33.3065
1-Year Change951514.29%
Day's Range33.3065 - 34.2855

Trade Atos - ATOp CFD

About Atos SE

Atos SE is a France-based digital transformation company specialized in solutions related to cloud, big data & analytics, cybersecurity, high-performance computing, business applications, digital workplace, automation and Internet of things (IoT). The Company designs, integrates and operates customer specific solutions based on its partners’ technology as well as develops high-end technologies, among others. It operates globally through six geographical segments: United Kingdom & Ireland, France, Germany, North America, Benelux & The Nordics, Other Business Units. It supports the digital transformation of its clients across all business sectors, including healthcare, energy and utilities, telecom and media, retail and transport, public sector, defense, manufacturing, financial services and insurance.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 June 2021, Atos SE revenues decreased 4% to EUR5.42B. Net loss totaled EUR129M vs. income of EUR329M. Revenues reflect North America segment decrease of 14% to EUR1.17B, Central Europe segment decrease of 9% to EUR1.24B, Growing Markets segment decrease of 4% to EUR382M. Net loss reflects North America segment income decrease of 34% to EUR138M, Southern Europe segment income decrease of 47% to EUR46M.

Latest shares articles

Atos logo displayed on a smartphone screen with a blurred Atos logo in the background
Atos stock forecast: Bull division sale completed
Atos is a French IT services group that is restructuring its business after the sale of its Bull advanced computing division to the French state in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ATO price targets and technical analysis.
11:29, 8 April 2026
Atos stock forecast
Atos stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Atos is a French IT services company listed on Euronext Paris, operating across digital, cloud and cybersecurity services, with its share price influenced by financial performance, restructuring developments and wider market conditions. Explore third-party ATO price targets and technical analysis.
10:29, 27 January 2026
Atos stock split
Atos stock split: what it means for traders
Atos has been reshaping its business and capital structure over the past few years, making several corporate decisions that have influenced how its shares trade on the market. One of the most notable was its large-scale reverse stock split in 2025, introduced as part of a wider transformation programme.
16:23, 23 December 2025
Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
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Atos completes sale of Bull advanced computing unit to French state for up to EUR 400 million
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