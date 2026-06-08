Eni Stock Forecast | Q2 2026 Earnings in Focus

Eni S.p.A. (ENI) is trading at €23.86 in early European trading on 8 June 2026, within an intraday range of €23.24–€23.95. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The session follows two significant corporate announcements. Eni and PETRONAS officially established Searah on 8 June 2026, a 50/50 joint venture combining assets across Indonesia and Malaysia with an initial production base exceeding 300,000 boe/d and a USD 6 billion revolving credit facility (Eni, 8 June 2026). Eni also signed a Petroleum Exploration Development and Production License Agreement for offshore Block A1 in The Gambia on 5 June 2026, covering 1,300 km² in an Atlantic margin area described as containing proven hydrocarbon discoveries (Eni, 5 June 2026). The company also reported a share buyback of approximately 1.77 million shares for €40.0 million at an average of €22.58 per share as of 3 June 2026, bringing total 2026 repurchases to 6.87 million shares (Stock Titan, 3 June 2026).

Eni: Searah venture frames latest third-party targets

As of 8 June 2026, third-party Eni stock predictions reflect a period of active broker revision following Q1 2026 results and the company's €4 billion buyback approval. The following summaries are drawn exclusively from sources published between 24 May and 8 June 2026 and do not constitute investment advice.

Citi (single-broker target raise)

Citi raised its 12-month price target on the Borsa Italiana-listed shares to €24 from €20.50, maintaining a Neutral rating on the stock. The bank noted Eni's final investment decision on Baleine Phase 3, alongside continued upstream production momentum, as the revision was reported in conjunction with Eni's Baleine Phase 3 approval announcement (Yahoo Finance, 31 May 2026).

The Globe and Mail / TipRanks (consensus snapshot)

The Globe and Mail reported a TipRanks-aggregated analyst consensus of Moderate Buy for ENI S.p.A., with a panel-wide average price target of €25.67. The note accompanied RBC Capital's reiterated Hold following its April 2026 review, with the consensus figure placing the mean target approximately 7.6% above the last price of €23.86 as of 8 June 2026 (The Globe and Mail, 3 June 2026).

MarketBeat (Wall Street consensus, NYSE ADR)

MarketBeat aggregates 13 analyst 12-month price targets for the NYSE-listed ADR (E), arriving at a mean of $42.30, with individual estimates spanning a low of $28 from RBC Capital on 9 April 2026 to a high of $64.30 from Exane BNP Paribas on 17 April 2026. The wide range reflects divergent views on the Brent crude trajectory and Eni's satellite company deconsolidation strategy (MarketBeat, 6 June 2026).

MarketScreener (multi-broker consensus, Milan listing)

MarketScreener aggregates 22 analyst recommendations on the Borsa Italiana-listed shares, reporting a mean 12-month price target of €25.40 and a consensus rating of Outperform, with individual estimates ranging from a low of €19 to a high of €30. The average target implies approximately 6.5% upside from the last price of €23.86 as of 8 June 2026 (MarketScreener, 8 June 2026).

Investing.com (multi-analyst consensus)

Investing.com aggregates projections from 22 analysts covering the Milan-listed shares, returning an average 12-month price target of €25.40, with a low estimate of €19 and a high of €30, amid nine analysts carrying a buy-equivalent recommendation. The aggregated figure aligns closely with the MarketScreener panel, suggesting limited dispersion across major data vendors for this listing (Investing.com, 8 June 2026).

Across these sources, consensus price targets for the Milan-listed ENI shares cluster in a €25.40–€25.67 average range, while individual broker estimates span €19–€30. Citi's revised €24 target sits below consensus but above current levels, while the NYSE ADR mean of $42.30 reflects a materially wider range, partly driven by the $64.30 Exane BNP Paribas estimate.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI) earnings: latest results and upcoming release

Eni S.p.A. reported its Q1 2026 results on 24 April 2026, with statutory earnings per share of €0.34, approximately 32% below analyst consensus forecasts, while the company confirmed 9% year-on-year upstream production growth and a final investment decision on the Baleine Phase 3 development in Côte d'Ivoire (Eni, 24 April 2026).

Despite the earnings miss, 20 covering analysts revised their full-year 2026 EPS consensus upward to €2.66 in the days following the release, reflecting a projected 163% rebound from the prior-year period (Simply Wall St, 28 April 2026). This followed the company's approval of a €4 billion share buyback programme at its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on 6 May 2026 in Rome (Eni, 6 May 2026).

Eni's next scheduled earnings release is its Q2 2026 results, currently estimated for Friday, 24 July 2026, covering the three months to 30 June 2026. The Q2 report will be the first full-quarter result to capture the financial contribution from the Searah joint venture, officially established with PETRONAS on 8 June 2026, as well as the ongoing impact of the expanded buyback and the Baleine Phase 3 sanction on capital expenditure guidance (Eni, 8 June 2026).

Past performance should never be relied upon as a definitive indicator of future trends. Earnings estimates are third-party projections and are subject to revision; actual results may differ materially.

ENI stock price: technical overview

The ENI stock price trades at €23.86 as of 10:43 UTC on 8 June 2026, above its short-term moving average cluster. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs are positioned at approximately €23.36, €23.45, €21.32 and €18.45, respectively, while the 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across both the simple and exponential moving average families, according to TradingView data. The Hull moving average (9) at €23.79 is close to the last price, while the 100- and 200-day SMAs remain well below it.

The 14-day RSI registers at 57.60, an upper-neutral reading that carries no extreme signal in either direction. The average directional index (14) stands at 10.20, below the conventional 15 threshold, suggesting trend strength is currently weak and the recent move lacks strong directional conviction, according to TradingView oscillator data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €23.84 sits close to the last price. A sustained daily close above that level would put the R2 pivot at €25.15 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €23.03 represents initial reference support, with the S1 pivot at €21.72 the next level should the pivot give way. The 100-day SMA at €21.32 provides a broader moving average reference in that area (TradingView, 8 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Eni share price history (2024–2026)

ENI’s stock price opened June 2024 trading near €14.13 and stayed broadly rangebound through the rest of that year, moving between roughly €13.57 and €14.82 as oil markets digested shifting OPEC+ output policy and macroeconomic uncertainty. It closed 2024 at €13.10, before nudging up to €13.50 by 2 January 2025.

The stock drifted in a tight €13.40–€14.50 band through the first quarter of 2025, then fell sharply in April as broader risk-off sentiment – coinciding with the peak of US tariff escalation – dragged ENI to a two-year low of €11.28 on 9 April 2025. A partial recovery followed, with the stock moving back towards €13.50 by June 2025.

From there, ENI traded sideways through the summer and autumn of 2025, broadly anchored between €14 and €15.40, before slipping back below €16 heading into year-end. The more pronounced re-rating came in 2026: the stock broke above €16 in early January, gathered pace through February and March amid rising Brent prices and Eni’s capital markets update, and accelerated into April, reaching €25.06 on 7 April 2026.

ENI closed at €23.87 on 8 June 2026, approximately 51.6% higher year to date and 61.7% higher year on year.