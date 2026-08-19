HomeMarkets overviewSharesEni SPA

Trade Eni SPA - ENI CFD

24.17+0.83%
The chart shows the ENI stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 24.17, a high of 24.18, and a low of 24.09.
Sell

24.1

Buy

24.17

0.07
Low: 24.09High: 24.18
Sellers:
4.87805%
Buyers:
95.1219%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.07
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close24.02
Open24.14
1-Year Change61.8%
Day's Range24.09 - 24.18

Trade Eni SPA - ENI

Eni (ENI) is a Fortune 500 global energy company, established in 1953 and headquartered in Rome, Italy. The company operates in three key divisions: Exploration & Production (E&P), Gas & Power (G&P), Refining & Marketing (R&M). Eni operates in 73 countries around the globe and employs 33,000 people worldwide. The company is a component of the Euro Stoxx 50 stock market index. Eni is listed on the Milan and the New York Stock Exchanges (NYSE). Learn the performance of the Eni share price at Capital.com.

Latest shares articles

Eni Stock Forecast | Q2 2026 Earnings in Focus
Eni stock forecast: Q2 2026 earnings in focus
Eni is an Italian energy company listed on Borsa Italiana. Its latest session followed the launch of Searah, a 50/50 joint venture with PETRONAS. Explore third-party ENI price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
12:46, 8 June 2026
Eni Stock Forecast | Baleine FID, Q1 Results and Buyback
Eni stock forecast: baleine FID, Q1 results and buyback
Eni S.p.A. is an Italian energy company, with recent developments including the Baleine Phase 3 FID and the second tranche of its €2.8bn share buyback. Explore third-party ENI price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:22, 3 June 2026
ENI company logo displayed on a building facade
Eni stock forecast: Ex-dividend date, buyback update
Eni S.p.A. is an Italian energy group whose share price is being shaped by its 24 March 2026 ex-dividend date and the recent Capital Markets Update announcing a €1.5 billion buyback. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENI price targets and technicals.
15:56, 26 March 2026
Eni gas station canopy with fuel pumps
Eni stock forecast: 2026–2029 strategy update
Eni S.p.A. is an Italian energy group listed in Milan, with its shares in focus on 19 March 2026 as the company presents its 2026–2029 strategic plan after stronger Q4 2025 results. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENI price targets.
09:06, 25 March 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
Eni buys back 3,157,831 shares for EUR 75 million in Aug. 10-14 tranche
1InfoEurope
Eni: report on the purchase of treasury shares during the period from 10 to 14 August 2026 <ENI.MI>
Reuters NewsEurope
ExxonMobil awards $1.1 billion in contracts for Mozambique's Rovuma LNG project
Public TechnologiesEurope
Vår Energi allocates 4,481 shares to primary insiders at NOK 48.55 each under share saving plan
CisionEurope
Vår Energi ASA's share saving plan allocates shares
Public TechnologiesEurope
Vår Energi shareholders approved NOK 1.355-per-share dividend at extraordinary meeting
CisionEurope
Vår Energi ASA: Extraordinary general meeting held
Public TechnologiesEurope
Eni, Sonatrach expand Algeria emissions-cutting cooperation under new MoI
Public TechnologiesEurope
Eni-led Argentina LNG seeks RIGI approval for 12 million tpy FLNG export project
Reuters NewsEurope
Eni Says Argentina LNG Submits Application For Large Investment Incentive Regime Approval

User feedback and ratings

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.6
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start when you’re ready