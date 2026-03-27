Allianz SE (ALV) is trading at €352.80 as of 12:35pm UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of €345.45–€354.70 on Capital.com's feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The stock has declined approximately 9–11% year to date amid a broader pullback in the DAX, which has shed around 7.4% since the end of 2025 as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed Brent crude higher and stoked stagflation concerns for the European economy (Trading Economics, 25 March 2026). The ECB held all three key interest rates unchanged on 19 March 2026, with the deposit facility remaining at 2%, while warning that conflict in the Middle East could create upside risks to inflation - a backdrop that can weigh on rate-sensitive financial names (Reuters, 19 March 2026).

Allianz stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 25 March 2026, third-party Allianz stock predictions reflect a cautious tone, shaped by sector-wide insurer headwinds, the ECB's hold decision on 19 March 2026, and Allianz's record full-year 2025 operating profit of €17.4 billion alongside a €2.5 billion share buyback.

Barclays (Underweight, price target)

Barclays reiterates an Underweight rating on ALV with a specific price target of €350 sitting marginally below the last price of €352.80 on Capital.com's feed as of 25 March 2026. The bank flags structural disruption risk from AI for the property-casualty insurance sector as a primary driver of its below-market target (MarketScreener, 23 March 2026).

Finanzen.net (Barclays Underweight reiteration)

Finanzen.net reports the same Barclays action, confirming the Underweight designation and the €350 ALV stock forecast, adding that analyst Claudia Gaspari leads the coverage note. The reiteration follows a broader Barclays review of European insurers amid rising corporate insolvency rates, which Allianz Trade's own data places approximately 24% above pre-pandemic averages for 2026 (Finanzen.net, 23 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (analyst consensus, recent capture)

Yahoo Finance's analyst data reflects a pool of broker estimates for ALV that collectively signal a modest implied upside from the €350–€353 trading range, with the consensus skewed by a mix of Hold and cautious ratings following the Barclays action. Analysts cited in the aggregation point to Allianz's strong capital position and record 2025 profits as supportive of current price levels, while flagging macro and sector risks as limiting near-term target upgrades (Yahoo Finance, 25 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Allianz stock predictions converge on a €350 anchor from Barclays as the sole specific published price target, with consensus commentary Yahoo Finance placing fair value broadly in the €350–€360 range, divided between caution on sector disruption and support from Allianz's dividend and buyback fundamentals.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ALV stock price: Technical overview

The ALV stock price trades at €352.80 as of 12:35pm UTC on 25 March 2026, sitting below a descending moving-average stack where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €357 / €368 / €370 / €362, all generating sell signals on TradingView's indicator suite. The Hull moving average (9) at €348.1 registers a buy signal, while the 10-day EMA at €353.5 also reads as a buy, reflecting the brief recovery from the intraday low of €345.45 but leaving the price sandwiched between short-term recovery momentum and medium-term overhead pressure. The average directional index (14) at 28.8 indicates that an established trend is in place, consistent with the sustained downward slope of the broader moving-average cluster (TradingView, 25 March 2026).

The 14-day relative strength index sits at 44.2, a neutral reading that places the price in the lower half of the oscillator's range without yet reaching oversold territory. The MACD (12, 26) level of -5.2 also reads as a buy on TradingView, suggesting that the signal line may be turning, though the negative absolute level reflects the broader downtrend context.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €392.2 represents the first reference above the current price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 zone near €402.1 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot (P) at €378.9 sits above the current last price, meaning ALV is already trading beneath its daily pivot, with S1 at €369.0 as the next classic reference. The 100-day SMA shelf near €370.2 and S2 at €355.7 are proximate supports; a sustained move below €355.7 would bring the S3 level near €332.5 into the broader frame (TradingView, 25 March 2026).

This technical analysis is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Allianz share price history (2024–2026)

ALV’s stock price closed at €277.50 on 26 March 2024 and has risen approximately 27.5% over the two years to 25 March 2026, though the path has been far from smooth.

The stock built steadily through late 2024 and into early 2025, reaching levels above €390 by late 2024. That momentum stalled sharply in April 2025, when a broad European equity sell-off pushed ALV to an intraday low of €309.25 on 9 April 2025 - the deepest pullback in the two-year window. The stock recovered through the summer and autumn of 2025, reclaiming the €390 area by year-end, with ALV closing 2025 at €392.30 on 30 December.

2026 has been tougher. ALV opened the year at €387.40 on 2 January, briefly touched highs near €392.70 in early February, then sold off through March as macro headwinds weighed on European equities. ALV closed at €353.70 on 25 March 2026, down approximately 8.7% year to date and roughly flat year on year against its €356.90 close on 25 March 2025.