Allianz SE (ALV) is trading at $362.30 as of 12:14pm UTC on 17 March 2026, reaching the top of its intraday range of $353–$362.30. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move comes as Allianz's €2.5 billion share buyback programme, which commenced in March 2026, provides ongoing technical support. The company approved the programme on 25 February 2026 and has confirmed that it will cancel all repurchased shares (Reuters, 25 February 2026). This follows the group's record full-year 2025 operating profit of €17.4 billion, alongside a proposed dividend per share of €17.10, up 11.0% year on year, while management reiterated its 2026 operating profit target of €17.4 billion, plus or minus €1 billion (Allianz, 26 February 2026). Broader European equity sentiment has also been shaped by geopolitical uncertainty tied to developments in the Middle East, which weighed on the DAX and the pan-European Stoxx 600 in the sessions through 12 March 2026 (CNBC, 12 March 2026).

Allianz stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 17 March 2026, third-party Allianz stock predictions reflect differing views on the group's record full-year 2025 operating profit, a €2.5 billion share buyback, and 2026 guidance that came in below the prior sell-side consensus.

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener reports an 18-analyst consensus 12-month average ALV stock forecast of €393.91, within a range of €325 at the low end to €504 at the high end. The mean recommendation stands at Outperform, with the broad spread between individual estimates reflecting diverging views on how far the 2026 buyback and capital returns capacity can offset subdued guidance momentum (MarketScreener, 14 March 2026).

Berenberg (Buy, target raised)

Berenberg raises its ALV stock forecast to €504 from €459, maintaining a Buy rating. Analyst Michael Huttner cites Allianz's scale advantage and the sustainability of its capital returns programme as grounds for lifting mid-term profit assumptions following the full-year 2025 results (MarketScreener, 16 March 2026).

Jefferies (Hold, target maintained)

Jefferies reiterates a Hold rating on ALV with a 12-month price target of €325, the lowest published estimate among major covering analysts. The firm’s view suggests that 2026 operating profit guidance in line with the prior year leaves limited near-term upside relative to the current share price (MarketScreener, 25 February 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Neutral, target stated)

Goldman Sachs assigns a Neutral rating to ALV with a price target of €404, citing the group's solid full-year 2025 solvency result as a constructive data point while maintaining a neutral view, as the guidance midpoint matched rather than exceeded the prior year's record operating profit (MarketScreener, 26 February 2026).

Across these sources, third-party Allianz stock predictions span €325 to €504, with the 18-analyst consensus mean sitting at €393.91. Berenberg sits at the upper end of the range on scale and buyback optimism, while Jefferies and Goldman Sachs take a more cautious view, reflecting the weight they place on flat 2026 guidance.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ALV stock price: Technical overview

The ALV stock price trades at $362.30 as of 12:14pm UTC on 17 March 2026, sitting just below the 20-day SMA at around $365 and the 30/50/100-day SMA cluster at around $369–$372, where the bulk of sell signals are concentrated. Price holds marginally above the 200-day EMA at around $360 and the 200-day SMA at around $362, making that band the immediate floor.

The 14-day RSI at 46.7 is neutral, offering no directional conviction from momentum alone. The ADX at 29.0 indicates that an established trend is in force, though the prevailing direction remains to the downside given the price-below-MAs configuration. The MACD level at **-**5.5 suggests that a bear-cross condition is in place at current levels.

On the topside, the classic pivot at $378.9 is the first reference worth watching. A daily close above that level would put R1 at $392.2 in view, with R2 at around $402 as the next reference if the move extends. Near-term resistance also sits at the 20-day SMA at around $365, which price must first reclaim to improve the short-term picture.

On pullbacks, initial support rests at S1 at around $369.0 on a closing basis, though price is already trading through that level. The next meaningful shelf is the 200-day EMA/SMA band at around $360–$362, which broadly corresponds to the current last price. Losing that band on a daily close would bring S2 at around $356 into view, with the 10-day SMA at around $354 as an additional nearby reference (TradingView, 17 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Allianz share price history (2024–2026)

ALV’s stock price was trading around $266.70 in mid-March 2024, having spent much of that spring consolidating in the mid–$260s to mid–$270s. The stock made steady progress through the first half of 2024, with closes above $278 in late March before a gradual drift lower into the summer.

August 2024 proved the weakest stretch of the period, with ALV touching a two-year low of $240.35 on 5 August amid a broad European equity sell-off. The stock recovered firmly from that floor, closing the year at $296.10 on 30 December 2024 - a gain of roughly 11.0% from mid-March 2024 levels.

2025 was a stronger year overall. ALV climbed steadily through the spring and summer, with the stock building towards $380 by early September before a brief pullback into the $344–$349 range in mid-September. A recovery into the fourth quarter saw the stock close 2025 at $392.30 on 30 December - up approximately 32.5% year on year.

ALV reached its two-year high of $392.60 on 5 January 2026 before pulling back through February and into March. ALV closed at $362.20 on 17 March 2026, approximately 6.5% down year to date but 2.3% up year on year.