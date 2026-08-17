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Terms & Policies -  Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Terms and Conditions
  2. Terms and Conditions for share dealing services
  3. Risk Disclosure Statement
  4. Order Execution Policy
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Client Categorisation Policy
  7. Investor Compensation Fund Policy
  8. Conflicts of Interest Policy
  9. Cookies Policy
  10. Leverage and Margin Policy
  11. Ex Ante Cost and Charges Disclaimer (CFDs KOs)
  12. Ex Ante Cost and Charges Disclaimer (Stocks)
  13. List of PSPs/EMIs
  14. Key Information Documents (all languages)

Nutzungsbedingungen und Richtlinien - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Geschäftsbedingungen
  2. Allgemeine Geschäftsbedingungen für Dienstleistungen im Aktienhandel
  3. Risikobericht
  4. Richtlinie zur Ausführung von Aufträgen
  5. Datenschutzrichtlinie
  6. Richtlinie zur Kundenklassifizierung
  7. Richtlinie für den Investoren-Entschädigungsfonds
  8. Richtlinie über den Umgang mit Interessenskonflikten
  9. Cookies-Richtlinie
  10. Hebel- und Margin-Richtlinie
  11. Ex Ante Kosten- und Gebührenhinweis (CFDs KOs)
  12. Ex Ante Kosten- und Gebührenhinweis (Aktien)
  13. Liste der PSPs/EMIs
  14. Hauptinformationsblätter

Podmínky a zásady - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Obchodní podmínky
  2. Obchodní podmínky pro služby obchodování s akciemi
  3. Prohlášení o rizicích
  4. Zásady provádění pokynů
  5. Zásady ochrany osobních údajů
  6. Zásady kategorizace klientů
  7. Zásady Fondu pro odškodnění investorů
  8. Zásady řešení střetu zájmů
  9. Zásady používání souborů cookie
  10. Zásady pákového efektu a marže
  11. Upozornění o nákladech a poplatcích ex ante (CFD KO)
  12. Upozornění o nákladech a poplatcích ex ante (akcie)
  13. Seznam PSP/EMI
  14. Sdělení klíčových informací (všechny jazyky)

Términos y políticas - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Términos y condiciones
  2. Términos y condiciones para servicios de negociación de acciones
  3. Declaración de divulgación de riesgos
  4. Política de ejecución de órdenes
  5. Política de privacidad
  6. Política de categorización de clientes
  7. Política del Fondo de Compensación de Inversores
  8. Política de conflictos de intereses
  9. Política de cookies
  10. Política de apalancamiento y margen
  11. Aviso sobre los costes y cargos ex ante (CFDs KOs)
  12. Aviso sobre los costes y cargos ex ante (Acciones)
  13. Lista de PSP/EDE
  14. Documentos de datos fundamentales (todos los idiomas)

Όροι και Πολιτικές - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Όροι και προϋποθέσεις
  2. Όροι και Προϋποθέσεις για υπηρεσίες διαπραγμάτευσης μετοχών
  3. Δήλωση Γνωστοποίησης Κινδύνου
  4. Πολιτική εκτέλεσης εντολών
  5. Πολιτική Απορρήτου
  6. Πολιτική κατηγοριοποίησης πελατών
  7. Πολιτική σχετικά με το Ταμείο Αποζημίωσης Επενδυτών
  8. Πολιτική σχετικά με τη Σύγκρουση Συμφερόντων
  9. Πολιτική σχετικά με τη χρήση Cookies
  10. Πολιτική περί μόχλευσης και περιθωρίου
  11. Αποποίηση Ευθύνης για Κόστη και Χρεώσεις Ex Ante (CFDs KOs)
  12. Αποποίηση Ευθύνης για Κόστη και Χρεώσεις Ex Ante (Μετοχές)
  13. Λίστα PSPs/EMIs
  14. Έγγραφα Βασικών Πληροφοριών

Felhasználási feltételek - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Szerződéses feltételek
  2. Általános Szerződési Feltételek a részvénykereskedési szolgáltatásokra
  3. Kockázatfeltáró nyilatkozat
  4. Megbízások végrehajtására vonatkozó irányelvek
  5. Adatvédelmi irányelvek
  6. Ügyfél-kategorizálási irányelvek
  7. Befektetők kártalanítási alapjára vonatkozó irányelvek
  8. Összeférhetetlenségre vonatkozó irányelvek
  9. Sütik házirendje
  10. Tőkeáttételre és marginra vonatkozó irányelvek
  11. Ex Ante költség- és díjtájékoztató (CFD-k, KO-k)
  12. Ex Ante költség- és díjtájékoztató (Részvények)
  13. PSP-k/EMI-k listája
  14. Kiemelt információkat tartalmazó Dokumentumok

Taisyklės ir sąlygos – Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Taisyklės ir sąlygos
  2. Akcijų prekybos paslaugų teikimo taisyklės ir sąlygos
  3. Rizikos atskleidimo pareiškimas
  4. Pavedimų vykdymo politika
  5. Privatumo politika
  6. Klientų kategorizavimo politika
  7. Investuotojų kompensavimo fondo politika
  8. Interesų konflikto politika
  9. Slapukų politika
  10. Sverto ir maržos politika
  11. Išankstinis išlaidų ir mokesčių atsakomybės apribojimas (CFD KO)
  12. Išankstinis išlaidų ir mokesčių atsakomybės apribojimas (Akcijos)
  13. PSP/EMI sąrašas
  14. Pagrindinės informacijos dokumentai (visomis kalbomis)

Voorwaarden en beleid - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Algemene voorwaarden
  2. Algemene voorwaarden voor diensten met betrekking tot de handel in aandelen
  3. Verklaring inzake de openbaarmaking van Risico’s
  4. Orderuitvoeringsbeleid
  5. Privacybeleid
  6. Beleid inzake de categorisering van cliënten
  7. Beleid inzake het investeringscompensatiefonds
  8. Beleid inzake belangenverstrengeling
  9. Cookiebeleid
  10. Beleid inzake hefboomeffect en marge
  11. Ex Ante Kosten en Heffingen Disclaimer (CFD's KO's)
  12. Ex Ante Kosten en Heffingen Disclaimer (Aandelen)
  13. Lijst met PSP's/EMI's
  14. Essentiële informatie

Termos e Políticas - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Termos e Condições
  2. Termos e Condições dos serviços de negociação de ações
  3. Declaração de Divulgação de Riscos
  4. Política de Execução de Ordens
  5. Política de Privacidade
  6. Política de Categorização de Clientes
  7. Política do Fundo de Compensação dos Investidores
  8. Política de Conflitos de Interesses
  9. Política de Cookies
  10. Política de Alavancagem e Margem
  11. Divulgação Ex-Ante de Custos e Encargos (CFD e KO)
  12. Divulgação Ex-Ante de Custos e Encargos (Ações)
  13. Lista de PSPs/EMIs
  14. Documentos de Informação Fundamental (todos os idiomas)

Regulamin i zasady - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Regulamin
  2. Regulamin usług obrotu akcjami
  3. Nota informacyjna na temat ryzyka
  4. Polityka realizacji zleceń
  5. Polityka Prywatności
  6. Polityka kategoryzacji klientów
  7. Polityka Funduszu Odszkodowawczego dla Inwestorów
  8. Polityka zarządzania konfliktet interesów
  9. Polityka Cookies
  10. Polityka dźwigni i depozytu zabezpieczającego
  11. Oświadczenie dotyczące kosztów i opłat ex ante (CFD i KO)
  12. Oświadczenie dotyczące kosztów i opłat ex ante (akcje)
  13. Wykaz PSP/IPE
  14. Dokumenty zawierające kluczowe informacje

Termeni și politici - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Termeni și condiții
  2. Termeni și condiții pentru serviciile de tranzacționare a acțiunilor
  3. Declarație de informare privind riscurile
  4. Politica de executare a ordinelor
  5. Politica de confidențialitate
  6. Politica de clasificare a clienților
  7. Politica privind fondul de compensare a investitorilor
  8. Politica privind conflictele de interese
  9. Politica privind modulele cookie
  10. Politica privind efectul de levier și marja
  11. Declinarea responsabilității privind costurile și comisioanele ex ante (CFD-uri KO-uri)
  12. Declinarea responsabilității privind costurile și comisioanele ex ante (Acțiuni)
  13. Lista PSP/IME
  14. Documente cu informații esențiale (toate limbile)

Villkor & policyer - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Allmänna villkor
  2. Allmänna villkor för aktiehandelstjänster
  3. Riskinformation
  4. Riktlinjer för orderutförande
  5. Integritetspolicy
  6. Policy för kundkategorisering
  7. Policy för investerarskyddsfonden
  8. Policy för intressekonflikter
  9. Cookiepolicy
  10. Policy för hävstång och marginal
  11. Ansvarsfriskrivning avseende kostnader och avgifter ex ante (CFD:er KO:er)
  12. Förhandsinformation om kostnader och avgifter (aktier) – Ansvarsfriskrivning
  13. Lista över PSP:er/EMI:er
  14. Faktablad (alla språk)