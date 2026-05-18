HomeMarketsSharesYamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

Trade Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. - 9064 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-05-18 06:06:05
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread3.96
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013049 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009173 %
(-¥0)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.00917%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1725.87
Open1743.85
1-Year Change-13.18%
Day's Range1718.97 - 1743.85

Trade Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. - 9064 CFD

About YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based holding company operating in six business segments. The Delivery segment provides delivery services including home delivery, home delivery time, round-trip delivery, express delivery and others. The Business (BIZ)-Logistics segment provides logistics services, recall support services and overseas life support services, among others. The Home Convenience segment provides the home moving- and life-related services and the household goods delivery and setting services. The E-business segment is engaged in system development, the sale of system package and the provision of logistics information services. The Financial segment delivers collection and others. The Auto Works segment involves the vehicle maintenance, fuel sale and non-life insurance agency. The Company also provides just-in-time box (JITBOX) charter services and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. revenues increased 6% to Y1.372T. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 16% to Y47.78B. Revenues reflect Other segment increase from Y9.93B to Y64.54B. Net income was offset by Other segment income decrease of 48% to Y12.88B. Dividend per share increased from Y16.00 to Y23.00.

Equity composition

11/2005, Company Name changed from Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. FY'99-02 WAS were estimated. FY'05-'07 1Q&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 1Q O/S=WAS. FY'10 3Q DWAS estimated.

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